RKC Waalwijk remains in the race for a European playoff spot after a comfortable 4-1 win over Volendam.
The hosts only needed three minutes to take the lead with Yassin Oukili firing into the bottom corner after being set up by Michiel Kramer.
Ten minutes before the break, Florian Jozefzoon doubled the lead and quickly in the second half, Mats Seuntjens made it three.
Franco Antonucci pulled one back for Volendam with an excellent strike but there was no comeback and substitute Julen Lobete made it 4-1 just moments after coming on.
RKC are 8th with the victory and that would be enough for a European playoff at the moment. Volendam is 14th and just two points above the bottom three.