FC Twente has suffered their first loss in the league this season after going down 1-0 at RKC Waalwijk
Joseph Oosting was back in his old nest after leaving RKC Waalwijk for FC Twente in the summer and the head coach had made a good start in Enschede.
However, FC Twente found themselves frustrated in Waalwijk with Michel Vlap and Sem Steijn both hitting the woodwork in a goalless first half.
After the break, FC Twente continued to waste chances and in the 89th minute, the hosts made them pay. Filip Stevanovic fired past Lars Unnerstall with an excellent strike at the back post.
The win means RKC are now 13th while Twente is in 3rd.