RKC Waalwijk defeated 9-man Cambuur 5-1 on Saturday evening.
After only eight minutes, Cambuur were reduced to ten men with Mees Hoedemakers shown a red card for a stomp on the shin of Julen Lobete.
Despite going down to ten, Cambuur took the lead in the 13th minute as Jamie Jacobs found the net after good work from Alex Bangura and Tom Boere.
On the half hour mark, Jacobs was punished for a handball in the box and a penalty was awarded to RKC. Cambuur boss Henk de Jong was sent off for his protests, but it did not stop Michiel Kramer from netting.
An eventful first half then took a turn for the worse again for Cambuur in injury time as Bangura was shown a red card after a rash challenge.
RKC with two extra men dominated but they had to wait until the 77th minute to make it 2-1. Marco Tol misjudged a cross and the ball ended up in his own net.
Zakaria Bakkali’s chip made it 3-1 before Illias Bel Hassani and Kramer added further late goals to increase the scoreline.
RKC are now 7th in the Eredivisie table, while Cambuur are 16th.