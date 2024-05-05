RKC Waalwijk have moved out of the bottom three after a 5-0 win away at Heracles Almelo.
Heracles went into the game in 14th spot and still not safe while RKC were in 16th, heading at the time for the end of season playoffs.
RKC took the lead in the seventh minute through striker David Min, who latched onto a good pass from Chris Lokesa before netting. Just before the break, it was 2-0 as Jurrien Gaari headed in a corner.
Heracles made a triple change at the break but it did not change things in their favour with Min adding the third in the 67th minute.
Shawn Adewoye headed in a 4th in the 80th minute before Min capitalised on an error from Jetro Willems to secure his hattrick and the 5-0 win.
RKC moves up to 15th and two points ahead of Excelsior, who have a game in hand. Heracles are six points above Excelsior and should be safe, but it is still not confirmed yet.