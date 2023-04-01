RKC Waalwijk defeated Vitesse Arnhem 1-0 on Saturday to leave Phillip Cocu’s side just outside the bottom three.
RKC are having an excellent season and they are within touching distance of a playoff spot, while Vitesse Arnhem went into the game in 14th and only out of the drop zone on goal difference.
After 27 minutes, Michiel Kramer gave the hosts the lead after being set up by Mats Seuntjens.
Seven minutes later, Florian Jozefzoon had the ball in the met again but this time the offside flag saved Vitesse.
The visitors did get chances to equalise, but RKC goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen had an excellent game and the hosts held on for the victory.
RKC are now eighth and just three points behind Utrecht, while Vitesse need to begin looking over their shoulders. They have a much better goal difference than those below them but Vitesse need to start picking up wins.