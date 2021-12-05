Roy Kuijpers had a dream debut as the young striker scored a 94th minute winner as RKC Waalwijk defeated NEC Nijmegen 2-1.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After 16 minutes, NEC had the lead with Etiënne Vaessen dropping the ball from a corner and Jordy Bruijn took advantage to make it 1-0.
The lead only lasted 12 minutes before Jens Odgaard equalised for RKC after some weak defending in the box by the visitors.
The game remained in balance and in the 71st minute, RKC brought on Roy Kuijpers for his debut. The young forward was able to make the move from Den Bosch to RKC Waalwijk because he was only playing on an amateur contract.
Kuijpers made himself the hero by netting a last-minute winner for RKC after a swift move from the hosts.
The victory means RKC is 14th while NEC is in 11th.