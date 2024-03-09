In a battle at the bottom of the Eredivisie, RKC Waalwijk defeated Vitesse Arnhem 3-1.
The clash was between the 16th and 17th placed sides in the table and it was RKC who struck first. David Min headed the hosts In front after 28 minutes.
In the second half, Vitesse were level with Kacper Kozlowski setting up Paxten Aaronson calmly finish past Etienne Vaessen.
Vitesse then missed opportunities to make it 2-1 and RKC punished them with Reuven Niemeijer capitalising on an error from Ramon Hendriks to put the hosts back in front.
Just before the end, Michiel Kramer then settled the match for RKC, who remain 16th but now five points ahead of Vitesse.