RKC Waalwijk have secured their first win of the season with a 5-2 victory against Excelsior.
Excelsior suffered a big blow early on when Marouan Azarkan had to be replaced but substitute Julian Baas opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a nice finish.
Shawn Adewoye headed in from a corner from Florian Jozefzoon in the 38th minute to equalise for the hosts, but Excelsior quickly restored their lead as Redouan El Yakoubi found the net with his head.
Five minutes into the second half, RKC equalised through Pelle Clement and the home side then turned the game on its head as Thierry Lutonda made it 3-2.
Excelsior fell apart and headers from Vurnon Anita and Michiel Kramer before the end made it 5-2 at the end.
RKC is now in 8th spot with Excelsior two spots behind them.