RKC put five past Excelsior to... RKC Waalwijk have secured their first win of the season ...

Feyenoord recover to defeat Go... Feyenoord came from 2-0 down to defeat Go Ahead Eagles ...

Sparta Rotterdam is too strong... Sparta Rotterdam made it two wins in two with a ...

PSV falls to defeat at FC Twen... PSV Eindhoven has lost in the Eredivisie for the first ...

Ajax ease to win over Cambuur Steven Bergwijn netted twice as Ajax eased to a simple ...

Douvikas hits treble as Utrech... FC Utrecht have sealed their first win of the season ...

Gakpo thought he was joining M... Cody Gakpo is relieved the transfer window is finally over ...