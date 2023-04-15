Michiel Kramer scored twice as RKC Waalwijk defeated Groningen 2-1 on Saturday.
Groningen need an absolute miracle to escape relegation this season and they had the first big chance of the game but Etiënne Vaessen denied Daleho Irandust.
RKC then put in a contender for miss of the season before the break as Florian Jozefzoon was put the ball on a plate in front of an empty goal, but somehow missed the target.
Julen Lobete hit the crossbar for RKC early in the second half, before Groningen thought they had a penalty. A foul was given for a Vaessen tackle on Irandust but after consulting with VAR, the penalty was overturned.
In the 64th minute, Michiel Kramer headed in a Pelle Clement cross to put RKC in front but Ricardo Pepi quickly equalised for the visitors. The American nodded in a Nordin Musampa cross.
The game was heading for a draw but RKC were awarded a penalty in the 85th minute after a foul by Michael Verrips. Kramer made no mistake to seal a victory for the home side.
RKC are 8th with the win but Groningen is in 17th and eight points behind 16th. It seems only a matter of time before Groningen’s relegation is official.