RKC Waalwijk netted a 90th minute equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw at Emmen on Saturday evening.
Emmen dominated the first half and they created the best chances, but the hosts could not find the opening goal. That finally came 15 minutes into the second half.
Lucas Bernadou burst forward, before playing the ball to Ole Romeny. The attacker’s cross eventually found Bernadou again and he stroked the ball into the top corner.
That seemed to be the winning goal but in the last minute, substitute Florian Jozefzoon set up Julian Lobete to race in on goal and slot in the equaliser.
Jozefzoon came close to a winner just afterward but the game ended in a draw. RKC move onto two points while Emmen get their first of the campaign.