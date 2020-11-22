Henk Veerman seemed to be sending 10-man Heerenveen on their way to a 1-0 win over RKC Waalwijk until Vitalie Damascan equalised late on.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
RKC Waalwijk were the stronger side but it was Heerenveen who opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Henk Veerman. The in-form striker received a long ball from Jan Paul van Hecke before firing past Kostas Lamprou.
Mitchell van Bergen almost made it 2-0 for the visitors but his strike was well saved by Lamprou. Just before the break, it went wrong for Heerenveen as Sieben Dewaele saw red for a late challenge on Cyril Ngonge’s ankle.
With a man extra, RKC tried to find an equaliser but struggled to trouble the Heerenveen defence until the 82nd minute. Vitalie Damascan scored after a low cross from Thierry Lutonda.
RKC almost won it before the end but Melle Meulensteen headed just wide.
The point means Heerenveen are sixth while RKC Waalwijk are 15th.