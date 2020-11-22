Henk Veerman seemed to be sending 10-man Heerenveen on their way to a 1-0 win over RKC Waalwijk until Vitalie Damascan equalised late on.

RKC Waalwijk were the stronger side but it was Heerenveen who opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Henk Veerman. The in-form striker received a long ball from Jan Paul van Hecke before firing past Kostas Lamprou.

Mitchell van Bergen almost made it 2-0 for the visitors but his strike was well saved by Lamprou. Just before the break, it went wrong for Heerenveen as Sieben Dewaele saw red for a late challenge on Cyril Ngonge’s ankle.

With a man extra, RKC tried to find an equaliser but struggled to trouble the Heerenveen defence until the 82nd minute. Vitalie Damascan scored after a low cross from Thierry Lutonda.

RKC almost won it before the end but Melle Meulensteen headed just wide.

The point means Heerenveen are sixth while RKC Waalwijk are 15th.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (9495 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter