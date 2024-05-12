RKC Waalwijk scored a 90th minute equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw against PEC Zwolle and keep themselves out of the relegation playoff spot.
With their big win over Heracles last weekend, RKC had moved themselves up to 15th and they knew a win against PEC Zwolle would make them virtually safe.
However, it was PEC Zwolle who took the lead after an hour through Lennart Thy, whose deflected strike found the net.
RKC pushed for an equaliser and PEC Zwolle were reduced to ten men when Zico Buurmeester saw red for a last man challenge. Then in stoppage time, substitute Richonell Margoret earned the hosts a precious point.
RKC stay 15th and above Excelsior thanks to a superior goal difference. Next weekend, RKC are at PSV Eindhoven, but Excelsior are away to Feyenoord. PEC Zwolle are comfortably safe in 12th.