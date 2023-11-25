RKC Waalwijk came away from PEC Zwolle with a 2-1 victory on Saturday evening.
PEC Zwolle were looking to continue their good pre-international break form but it was RKC who took the lead when a Deon Cleonise cross was netted by Filip Stevanovic.
PEC Zwolle defender Sam Kersten had a goal disallowed for offside before Davy van de Berg did make it 1-1 before the half-hour mark. The midfielder beat Etienne Vaessen with an excellent strike.
The hosts looked the more likely to net but they didn’t take their chances and in the 50th minute, Chris Lokesa put RKC in front with a deflected effort.
Vaessen then kept RKC in front with some excellent saves before the end. RKC is now 13th while PEC Zwolle is 10th.