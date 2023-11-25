RKC take the points at PEC Zwo... RKC Waalwijk came away from PEC Zwolle with a 2-1 ...

Ajax boost confidence with fiv... Ajax have climbed into the top half of the Eredivisie ...

Unstoppable PSV breeze past 10... PSV Eindhoven maintained its perfect start to the Eredivisie season ...

Penalties help Heerenveen to s... Thom Haye scored two penalties as Heerenveen eased to a ...

Gimenez fires Feyenoord to vic... Santiago Gimenez scored a hattrick as Feyenoord defeated Excelsior 4-2 ...

West Ham set their sights on B... According to De Telegraaf, West Ham United are planning a ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...