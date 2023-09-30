The clash between RKC Waalwijk and Ajax was abandoned in the final minutes after a concerning incident with goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen.
With Ajax leading 3-2 going into the final minutes of the game, Vaessen and Brian Brobbey challenged for the ball. The RKC stopper then dropped to the pitch and there was concern from the players.
The medical staff quickly entered the field and Vaessen was given assistance before being stretchered off the field. It was then confirmed by ESPN that the game would not be finished and the main concern was the health of the goalkeeper.
According to AT5, Vaessen was conscious as he was taken to hospital but we await further details.