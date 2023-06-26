RKC Waalwijk has strengthened their attack with the signings of Richonell Margaret from TOP Oss, and Denilho Cleonise from FC Twente.
Cleonise was available on a free transfer after departing FC Twente and has picked RKC Waalwijk despite interest from other clubs.
The 20-year-old forward made 31 league appearances for Twente, scoring once. He has signed a two-year deal in Waalwijk.
RKC also confirmed the signing of 22-year-old winger Richonell Margaret on a two-year deal from Top Oss.
The winger played for Ajax and Vitesse as a youth before joining AZ Alkmaar in 2019. He then joined Top Oss and made 47 appearances, scoring twice.