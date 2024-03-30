RKC Waalwijk climbed out of the Eredivisie bottom three for the first time this year with a 1-1 draw against Heerenveen.
RKC went into the game in 16th and with only two wins in their last fourteen league games. Heerenveen were looking for a victory to keep them in command of a European playoff spot.
The first half was not a spectacle in Waalwijk but early in the second half, Pelle van Amersfoort gave Heerenveen the lead. The attacker headed in his ninth goal of the season.
15 minutes later, RKC levelled with Kevin Felida finding the net from distance with a deflected effort. That proved enough to earn the hosts a precious point.
RKC climbs above Excelsior into 15th while Heerenveen sits in 11th.