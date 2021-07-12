RKC Waalwijk have confirmed the signing of full-back Alexander Buttner on a one-year deal.

The 32-year-old last played a game in July last year when he was with MLS side New England Revolution. He then signed a deal with Apollon Limassol last winter but left without playing a game.

Buttner has now decided to return to the Eredivisie and signs a one-year deal with RKC Waalwijk.

The full-back has previously played with Vitesse Arnhem, Manchester United, Dinamo Moscow, and Anderlecht. He becomes the third signing at RKC Waalwijk this summer after Ilias Bel Hassani and Joel Pereira.




