RKC Waalwijk has confirmed the signing of Jeffrey Bruma on a free transfer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The centre-back was most recently with Heerenveen but now joins RKC on a one-year deal.
RKC general manager Frank van Mosselveld told the club website, “We are pleased to be able to add Jeffrey to our club and to keep our level of experience in the selection at the required level.”
The 25-time Netherlands international has previously played for Chelsea, Leicester City, Hamburg, PSV, Wolfsburg, Schalke 04, Mainz 05 and Kasimpasa before he joined Heerenveen.
RKC has had a busy summer with Bruma joining Denilho Cleonise, Jeroen Houwen, Aaron Meijers, Richonell Margaret, Godfried Roemeratoe, Raz Meir, and Ilias Takidine.