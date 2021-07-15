Arjen Robben has confirmed his retirement from football at the age of 37.
Robben hung up his boots in 2019 but came out of retirement last summer to join Groningen on a one-year deal. It was a hard campaign for the veteran who struggled with injuries that limited him to seven Eredivisie appearances.
Groningen had offered Robben the chance to remain for another year, but the winger has now decided to officially retire once again.
In a statement, Robben said, “I started training again pretty soon after the last game. For me, it was important to maintain the fitness built up from the months before and not fall back too far. That way I could simultaneously experience whether it felt good from a physical point of view and whether it was realistic to continue for another year. Only the body didn’t give me the good feeling and the confidence I needed. That’s why I’ve decided to stop
It brings an end to a successful career which saw Robben represent PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, winning major trophies with all four clubs. He also earned 96 Netherlands caps.