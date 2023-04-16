Arjen Robben does not believe in a miracle and is expecting Groningen to be relegated this season.
The Netherlands legend had two spells with Groningen and is a supporter of the club that currently sits 19th in the Eredivisie and eight points from safety with only five games left.
On Sunday, Robben completed the Rotterdam marathon and was asked by NOS his opinion on Groningen, “Now is not the right time,” Robben laughed.
However, Robben then said, “That’s sad, that hurts. These are consequences of many things that did not go well, you now have to pay the price for that. As a Groningen supporter, this hurts.”
Does Robben believe that Groningen can escape the drop? “I hope for a miracle, but I am very realistic. No, I don’t see that happening.”