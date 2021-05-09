Robben steals the show as Gron... Arjen Robben provided two assists as Groningen defeated Emmen 4-0 ...

Harroui a target for Lille According to reports in France, Ligue 1 leaders Lille OSC ...

VVV see much-needed win slip f... VVV-Venlo failed to take a big win at the bottom ...

AZ survive Leeuwin red card to... AZ Alkmaar have climbed into second spot after a hard ...

Heerenveen’s playoff amb... Heerenveen's slim chances of reaching the European playoffs were all ...

Danilo earns Twente a point in... Danilo's late equaliser earned FC Twente a 1-1 draw in ...

Marseille want PSV Eindhoven s... According to Voetbal International, Olympique Marseille are interested in signing ...