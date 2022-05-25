It was not to be for Feyenoord on Wednesday evening as they lost 1-0 to AS Roma in the Europa Conference League final.
Arne Slot was able to welcome back goalkeeper Justin Bijlow to his starting eleven as Feyenoord went looking for their first major European trophy since 2002. They came up against Jose Mourinho and former Feyenoord star Rick Karsdorp, who started for AS Roma.
It was not a fast start by the Rotterdam side, who struggled to create any openings in the early stages. Roma also didn’t threaten but with their first shot they scored after half an hour. Nicolo Zaniolo controlled a long ball and slotted the ball past Bijlow.
Early in the second half, Feyenoord came close to the equaliser with Gernot Trauner hit the woodwork, while Rui Patricio also denied Guus Til. Tyrell Malacia then had a fierce shot tipped onto the post by Patricio.
Roma looked rocky but Feyenoord could not take advantage and they were lucky that Marcos Senesi wasn’t punished for pulling back Tammy Abraham, who looked set to bare down on goal.
Arne Slot looked to change the game with Jens Toornstra and Bryan Linssen coming on, but Feyenoord failed to launch a late offensive. Bijlow kept his side in it and in stoppage time, Linssen almost connected with a header from Cyriel Dessers, but the ball went out of play.
AS Roma held on and they claim the first Europa Conference League title. Feyenoord will be proud of an excellent European campaign but they head back to Rotterdam without the trophy.