AS Roma trainer Paulo Fonseca believes his side will need to be at their best if they are to get anything out of the Europa League clash with Ajax on Thursday.
Ajax play host to the Italian side on Thursday in the Europa League quarter-finals and Fonseca faced the press ahead of the game.
He said, “I feel like the guys are motivated and confident. We have to play a perfect match, Ajax is a strong team. We have to approach this competition with the full one hundred percent concentration.”
Fonseca feels Roma need a strong defensive performance, “It is crucial that we do not make mistakes. From an offensive point of view, Ajax is one of the strongest teams in Europe. They play for possession and also like to have the ball, we need a great defensive performance against them.”
