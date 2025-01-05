Ole Romeny has left FC Utrecht to sign for English Championship side Oxford United.
The transfer was confirmed on Sunday with Utrecht set to receive around €2 million for the 24-year-old attacker.
Romeny joined Utrecht from FC Emmen in 2023 and he went on to make 32 official appearances for the club, scoring three times.
Oxford United are currently 17th in the English 2nd tier and Romeny will join fellow Dutchman Hidde Ter Avest at the club.
Utrecht have already signed Miliano Jonathans from Vitesse Arnhem as a replacement.