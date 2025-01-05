Linssen returns to the Netherl... NEC Nijmegen has confirmed the signing of veteran striker Bryan ...

Romeny departs Utrecht for Oxf... Ole Romeny has left FC Utrecht to sign for English ...

Top 10 Dutch wonderkids to wat... Which young players from the Netherlands should you keep your ...

Donyell Malen linked with Asto... Donyell Malen could be on the move in the January ...

PSV sign Lozano replacement fr... PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of attacker Esmir Bajraktarevic ...

Eredivisie Round Up: PSV defea... Below is a round up of all the action from ...