Emmen has moved themselves out of the bottom three with a 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Excelsior.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The battle at the bottom is getting fierce and Emmen went into the game 16th, while Excelsior were on spot in front.
The first big chance of the game came in the 15th minute as Excelsior forward Couhaib Driouech tested Mickey van der Hart. After that, Emmen had plenty of possession but the hosts failed to turn that into chances.
In the 63rd minute, Emmen broke the deadlock with Ole Romeny heading in a Mark Diemers free-kick. The striker then sealed the victory with a close-range finish after Richairo Zivkovic had seen his effort parried.
Emmen climbs above Excelsior into 15th with the victory.