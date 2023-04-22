Ole Romeny netted a hattrick as Emmen came from behind twice to defeat Heerenveen 3-2 in the Abe Lenstra Stadion.
The home side were looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Sparta last weekend and they created a number of chances early on. Eventually, in the 21st minute, Sydney van Hooijdonk netted after being set up by Robin Olsson.
Emmen seemed ready for a loss but they held on until the break and early in the second half, Romeny made it 1-1 with a close-range finish.
Mike te Wierik pulled down Pelle van Amersfoort in the 56th minute and Van Hooijdonk restored Heerenveen’s lead with a penalty. It was his 15th goal of the season, making him the Eredivisie top scorer.
The lead lasted 15 minutes until Romeny equalised again for Emmen and in stoppage time the striker headed in to seal a victory and a hattrick.
Emmen moves out of the bottom three to 15th, while Heerenveen is in 9th.