Wayne Rooney thinks Manchester United sacked Louis van Gaal too early.
Van Gaal took charge of Manchester United in 2014 but two years later was sacked after lifting the FA Cup, and replaced by Jose Mourinho.
Wayne Rooney played under van Gaal and is quoted by the Sunday Mirror saying that the Dutchman was sacked too early.
He said, “I was devastated when Louis was sacked. For me, it was an absolute joy to work with him.
“We should have kept him for a third season. We would have been so much stronger.
“I felt things were improving and players started to understand his vision. In those two years I learned more than under any other manager.
“This is why I will be forever grateful to him. Not just for making me captain, but also for all the trust and belief he had in me.”