According to various reports, Ajax have accepted a bid from Olympique Marseille for goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.
The Argentinian has fallen down the pecking order in Amsterdam and a departure was always likely this summer with Ajax keen to sell.
Olympique Marseille have now agreed a fee with Ajax that Voetbal International believes is €4 million. Rulli has agreed personal terms and will sign his contract in the coming days.
Rulli joined Ajax for €8 million in January 2023 from Villarreal and he went on to make 32 appearances for the club.