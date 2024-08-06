According to various reports, Ajax have accepted a bid from Olympique Marseille for goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

The Argentinian has fallen down the pecking order in Amsterdam and a departure was always likely this summer with Ajax keen to sell.

Olympique Marseille have now agreed a fee with Ajax that Voetbal International believes is €4 million. Rulli has agreed personal terms and will sign his contract in the coming days.

Rulli joined Ajax for €8 million in January 2023 from Villarreal and he went on to make 32 appearances for the club.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (14529 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter