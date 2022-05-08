Fred Rutten has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to join Erik ten Hag at Manchester United as an assistant coach.
Rutten will be an assistant coach to Ruud van Nistelrooy next season with PSV Eindhoven, but he revealed to ESPN on Sunday that he could have been heading for Manchester.
On ‘Good Morning Eredivisie’ Rutten revealed that he turned down an approach from Erik ten Hag to be his assistant at Manchester United next season, “But everyone makes their own choices in life. And I did that too.
“I have a family, I have grandchildren, and I want to see them once in a while.”
Rutten did not immediately dismiss Ten Hag, “I did talk to him about it and talked about certain ideas,” However, the 59-year-old decided not to accept.