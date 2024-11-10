Ryan Babel has announced his retirement from football at the age of 37.
The attacker has been without a club since leaving Eyupspor in 2023 but had not officially retired until he confirmed it on Saturday.
The attacker represented a number of clubs during his career including Ajax, Liverpool, Hoffenheim, Deportivo, Fulham, Besiktas and Galatasaray.
Babel earned 69 caps for the Netherlands, scoring ten goals. He was part of the squad that finished runner up in the 2010 World Cup and his final two caps came in 2021.