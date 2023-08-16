According to Fabrizio Romano, Porto are interested in signing Ajax right-back Jorge Sanchez.

The 25-year-old signed for Ajax last summer from Club America but he failed to impress during the campaign.

A return to Mexico has been rumoured but Fabrizio Romano is reporting that FC Porto are looking to bring Sanchez to Portugal. It would be a loan deal with an option to buy.

Sanchez still has a contract in Amsterdam until 2026 but Devyne Rensch is currently the first choice for Maurice Steijn.




