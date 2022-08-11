NEC Nijmegen has confirmed the signing of Philippe Sandler on a free transfer.
The centre-back spent the last six months of last season on loan from Manchester City to Feyenoord, but the Rotterdam club did not lift the option to make it permanent.
Sandler became a free agent in the summer and he has now joined NEC Nijmegen on a three-year deal. The 25-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent years but he now gets the chance to get his career on track with NEC.
Sandler told the NEC website, “The coming weeks will be about getting one hundred percent fit, so that I can be of value in the group afterwards. I’m really looking forward to getting back to work and looking forward to the matches at NEC.”