Ibrahim Sangare has ended speculation over his future this summer after extending his PSV Eindhoven contract until 2027.
The midfielder has interested a number of clubs from the Premier League with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all sending scouts to watch him in action, while Newcastle United and Aston Villa have also been linked.
However, Sangare has decided to extend his contract from 2025 to 2027 and he will remain at the club this season. His deal had a release clause of €37 million but that will now not come into effect again until next summer.
Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest were two concrete clubs for Sangare this summer, but the Ivorian did not want to join either club and has his eyes set on an elite club if he is to depart Eindhoven.
It is a big boost for PSV, who are also hoping to convince Cody Gakpo to remain in the Eredivisie for another year.
Sangare told the PSV website, “Since the first day I have felt at home, the way I am received and how people treat me makes me very happy. I want to become champion with PSV and reach the Champions League.”