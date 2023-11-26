Mohamed Sankoh netted a hattrick as Heracles Almelo hammered Almere City 6-0.
Almere City went into the international break on a six-game unbeaten run in the league but Heracles emphatically ended that on Sunday.
After only four minutes, Sankoh opened the scoring with only his second goal in a Heracles shirt. It remained that way until the 53rd minute when Sankoh was played in on goal and he calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.
Abdenego Nankishi appeared off the bench and he scored twice in the space of seven minutes to make it 4-0. Sankoh then completed his hattrick with a simple close range finish.
A brutal result for the home side who are now 13th while Heracles climbs to 10th.