According to BILD, Schalke 04 are hoping that Klaas Jan Huntelaar postpones his retirement for a year.
In December, Huntelaar announced that he would be retiring at the end of the season while he was still with Ajax. However, he decided to return to Schalke 04 in January.
Huntelaar has been hampered by injuries which have limited him to only one start in Germany since his return but he did score in the loss to Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.
According to BILD, Schalke are hoping to convince Huntelaar to remain for another year, regardless of whether they get relegated or not. The club is currently bottom of the Bundesliga table and fifteen points from safety with seven games left to play.