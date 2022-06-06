Kjell Scherpen has been called into the Netherlands squad as a replacement for the injured Tim Krul.
Krul suffered an issue during training on Sunday which has forced him to withdraw from the squad.
Louis van Gaal has now decided to call-up Kjell Scherpen, who played the full match for Netherlands U21s in their win over Moldova last Friday.
The Brighton & Hove Albion stopper gets his first call-up to the national team, which comes as a surprise as Van Gaal had stated he did not want to call up Brian Brobbey because of his involvement with the U21s.
Netherlands face Wales on Wednesday in the second of their Nations League group games. Van Gaal also has Mark Flekken and Jasper Cillessen in the squad.