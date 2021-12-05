According to Kicker, PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt is at the top of RB Leipzig’s wishlist as they seek a new head coach.
RB Leipzig fired Jesse Marsch this weekend after a poor start to the campaign and the Bundesliga side are now looking for a head coach.
Kicker is reporting that Roger Schmidt is at the top of the club’s wishlist, but they may have to wait until the end of the season when the PSV Eindhoven coach’s contract expires. The German outlet believes it is unlikely that Schmidt would leave PSV halfway through the season and an interim coach could be appointed.
Ajax’s Erik ten Hag is also on the shortlist to replace Marsch.