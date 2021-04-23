Roger Schmidt was asked about his future at PSV Eindhoven on Friday after being linked with clubs from the Bundesliga.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Over the past week, Schmidt has been linked with both Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt, who will both be looking for a new head coach in the summer.
Speaking to Eindhovens Dagblad on Friday, Schmidt said, “In Germany a lot of clubs are looking for a coach, but I’m not going to respond to rumours every time. Because they are always there. I made the decision last year that PSV is the best option for me and I am happy to work here.”
Schmidt is expecting a busy summer ahead in terms of transfers as they look to challenge for the title next season, “A good selection simply gives the greatest chance to get the best. We need an even better selection next season than this season. We may lose some players and also need some new players. In addition, we now have players who can take advantage of a number of others leaving. Then they can show themselves when they have more responsibility. But we also need to sign players no doubt.”
Mario Gotze has been linked with a move away, but Schmidt thinks he could be remaining in Eindhoven next season, “I can’t speak for him, but my feeling is that he is happy here and that PSV has been a good step for him. Unfortunately he has had some injuries which slowed down the process of his development. I am convinced that we have good chances that he will play here again next season.”