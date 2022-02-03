Roger Schmidt has explained why he has decided to turn down a new contract with PSV Eindhoven.
The German coach has decided to depart PSV in the summer after turning down an offer to renew his deal for another two years.
Speaking to the PSV website, Schmidt said, “So I’ve had some time to think about my future as a trainer. But in the end I listened to my gut.”
Schmidt stated he has no issues with PSV, “The feeling is great, I appreciate that too. It has nothing to do with the financial aspect, budget or perspective. It’s something completely different. The only question is whether I want to stay with PSV for four years. Four years is a very long period for a trainer. There is not one specific reason. No other club either. I think I’ve shown my loyalty.”