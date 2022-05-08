PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt could not hide his anger after PSV Eindhoven’s 2-2 draw at Feyenoord on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
PSV Eindhoven were heading for a crucial 2-1 win over Feyenoord which would have moved them to within two points of Ajax. However, a dubious penalty was awarded to Feyenoord in the 95th minute and the match ended 2-2.
During the after-game press conference, Schmidt could not hide his anger according to Voetbal International, “It’s a scandal for me. Everyone in the stadium and in this room knows it was never a penalty. Never ever, never ever… !”
Schmidt continued, “Eighteen clubs fight for the title in a season, to stay in it and for the European places. And at the end, it’s a referee who decides who will be the champion. That is incomprehensible to me.”
Schmidt admitted he tried to speak to referee Serdar Gözübüyük after the game, “I tried, but that was not possible. That’s clear to me. He knows he made a mistake. I think he’s blaming the video referee now.”
PSV are four points behind Ajax with two games left, but Schmidt won’t give up on the title, “We’re going to try to get six more points.”