Roger Schmidt has confirmed he will remain PSV Eindhoven coach for next season despite interest from clubs in Germany.
Schmidt’s name has been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt and Hertha BSC in recent weeks but he has no intention of departing PSV Eindhoven.
Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Schmidt said, “I didn’t come here for one year. The appointment was for a minimum of two years. I look forward to being in front of the group again next season and hopefully to be active with PSV in the Champions League.”
Schmidt has dismissed the speculation in Germany, “In football, you always have to deal with rumors, especially at the end of the season. I can not do anything about that.”