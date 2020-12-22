PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt is happy that Mohamed Ihattaren is back to his best after working hard with the young talent.
Ihattaren was in and out of Schmidt’s side as he struggled at the start of the season, but he has found his form in recent PSV victories.
Speaking to Fox Sports, Schmidt said on the 18-year-old, “Of course Mo had a difficult period this season. He lost his focus and lost his fitness and he didn’t play as well as he can anymore. Then it’s a difficult way back. Because you have to tell a player that he is not doing enough, that he is on the wrong path. Then it takes a while until he does accept that too. “
Schmidt is delighted with the progress, “He is much fitter than at the start of the season and therefore he plays better. He has a new motivation and a completely different attitude, he enjoys it again. He runs, he runs, he fights, with the ball, without the ball. and then you see that he can do everything. That is of course the perfect result, if you can hold on to that. “