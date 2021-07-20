PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt has challenged Mohamed Ihattaren to improve his game ahead of the clash with Galatasaray.
Schmidt was talking to the media in the run up to the Champions League qualifier against Galatasaray in Eindhoven on Wednesday.
The PSV boss was asked about Ihattaren, who had a difficult season last year and has been linked with a move away. However, signs have been good in pre-season that Ihattaren is regaining his form.
Schmidt did not hold back, though, and according to Voetbal International, he said, “Right now he’s just one of my 23 players. Those players are all fit, that’s good, so he’s definitely an option for me. It was not an easy year for him, but not with him either.
“But every preparation is a new opportunity to show yourself. He does, he fights for minutes. What does he need to do better? He must become more reliable. In which way? In terms of tactics, in terms of mentality, in terms of motivation: in every way.”