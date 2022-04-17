Roger Schmidt believes the KNVB Cup win means PSV Eindhoven has had a successful season.
PSV won the Johan Cruijff Schaal at the start of the season and have now made it a double with a 2-1 win over Ajax in the KNVB Cup final on Sunday.
Quoted by Voetbal International, Schmidt stated he is happy with the campaign, “It is a success. We are second and have achieved many points. Of course, we want to become champions, but we were also in the quarterfinals of a European tournament. It’s been a long time since that last happened.
“Of course, it is only really a great success if you win everything, but I think it is fantastic what we have done. We are going to play 58 games this season. It is a relief that we have these (trophies) in.”
PSV are currently four points behind Ajax in the league and got knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Thursday against Leicester City.