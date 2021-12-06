PSV Eindhoven head coach Roger Schmidt rejected an offer to become the new head coach of RB Leipzig over the weekend.
RB Leipzig sacked Jesse Marsch over the weekend and they made Roger Schmidt their primary target to replace him.
However, Voetbal International is reporting that Schmidt rejected an offer from the Bundesliga side over the weekend as he wants to remain loyal to PSV Eindhoven until the end of the season.
Schmidt’s deal is up in the summer and negotiations will take place over an extension.