PSV Eindhoven will need to find a new head coach in the summer with Roger Schmidt deciding to depart after his contract expires at the end of the season.
The German’s contract expires this summer and there has been plenty of speculation over the last few months about whether Schmidt would renew his deal or depart.
However, PSV Eindhoven confirmed on Thursday that Schmidt is leaving the club in the summer.
Director of football affairs John de Jong told the club website, “We have used the past few weeks to have good conversations. Our intention was to continue with Roger. But Roger has decided to leave at the end of the season. We think that’s a shame, but it doesn’t change our goal to win as many prizes as possible this season.”
Schmidt has been in charge of PSV since 2020 and led the club to second last season. They are currently second behind Ajax at the moment.