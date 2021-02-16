New Heerenveen midfielder Lasse Schone has told De Telegraaf that a return to Ajax was never a serious option as he wanted a guarantee of playing time.
After leaving Genoa, Schone trained with Ajax last month before deciding to join Heerenveen on a deal until the end of the season. He made his debut at the weekend and scored in the 3-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar.
Speaking to De Telegraph, the Dane said, “A return to Ajax was never the approach. In any case, I was happy that I was welcome, but I was looking for a club where I would be sure of playing time.”
Schone’s wife is from Friesland their kids were also happy to return to the Netherlands, “They were delighted to be able to return to their boyfriends and girlfriends. It has been a difficult period for them. That is why we decided to go back to the Netherlands. It has brought them peace.”