PSV Eindhoven midfielder Jerdy Schouten has confirmed there is interest in signing him this summer but he is happy at the Philips Stadion.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Schouten made his first appearance in pre-season as PSV Eindhoven defeated Valencia 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.
The midfielder impressed for the Netherlands at Euro 2024 and has been linked with moves to Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.
Speaking to Ziggo Sport after the match, Schouten confirmed the interest, “Of course, there is interest here and there, but that doesn’t mean I’m gone one, two, three. That’s not how it works. I leave it all with my agent, because you don’t want to be involved with that as a player.
“My mind is just at PSV. That’s the most important thing. I’m just at PSV at the moment, so there’s no point in speculating about that,”