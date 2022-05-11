According to Voetbal International, Alfred Schreuder will be the new head coach of Ajax.
After Erik ten Hag’s departure to Manchester United was confirmed, Ajax had their sights set on Alfred Schreuder, who was previously an assistant coach with the Amsterdam side.
According to Voetbal International, Schreuder has now decided to leave Club Brugge to take over from Ten Hag and will sign a two-year deal with an option for a third.
Schreuder is currently fighting for the Belgian title with Club Brugge but will soon be confirmed by Ajax as their new head coach.