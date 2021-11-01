Ronald Koeman’s assistant coaches Alfred Schreuder and Henrick Larsson have also departed Barcelona after the head coach was sacked.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Last week, Koeman was sacked following a defeat to Rayo Vallecano, and now assistants Alfred Schreuder and Henrick Larsson have also departed.
Schreuder has confirmed his departure to Voetbal International, while Larsson told Swedish media outlet Aftonbladet, “I’m done here in Barcelona and of course I’m very sorry about that. But that’s how it goes in football sometimes. I don’t have much more to say now, maybe later,”
Schreuder had roles with Vitesse, FC Twente, Ajax and 1899 Hoffenheim before joining Barcelona in 2020.